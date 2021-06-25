New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has a pertinent question for the Centre. Rahul Gandhi asked Friday why ‘large-scale testing is not being done’ by the government to check and prevent the spread of the Delta plus variant of coronavirus. He also wanted to know how effective are the vaccines against it?

Many experts feel that the Delta plus variant may trigger a third wave of Covid-19 infections in India. The Delta plus has already been declared as a ‘variant of concern’ by the Union Health Ministry,

“Questions to the Modi government on Delta plus variant: Why is testing not being done on a large scale to check and prevent it? How effective are the vaccines against it? When will complete information be available? What is the plan to control it in the third wave of the virus,” Rahul posted a tweet in Hindi.

India was hit severely by a brutal second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in April and May. The outbreak claimed a massive number of lives daily, with a shortage in oxygen supply at various hospitals adding to the woes.

However, the number of cases has shown a downward trend. The positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several days. From a daily case count of over 4 lakh, the number of new Covid-19 cases has been hovering around 50,000 in the last couple of days.