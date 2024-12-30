New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi Monday slammed the BJP for several incidents of violence against vulnerable communities reported from the saffron party-ruled states including one from Odisha’s Balasore district where tribal women were tied to trees and beaten.

Rahul Gandhi also condemned the death of a Dalit youth in police custody at Dewas in Madhya Pradesh and said it is not possible without the support of the government there.

He claimed that the Congress would not tolerate “shameful and highly condemnable” incidents. The party will continue to fight for the rights of “Bahujans” and get justice for them.

“On one hand, a Dalit youth was killed in police custody in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh. On the other hand, tribal women were tied to trees and beaten in Balasore, Odisha,” he claimed in a post in Hindi on X.

“Both these incidents are sad, shameful and highly condemnable. Due to the Manuvadi thinking of the BJP, such incidents are happening one after another in the states ruled by them – this is not possible without the support of the government,” Gandhi said.

“Such barbarism against the Bahujans of the country will not be tolerated at any cost. We are with them, we will fight with full force for their constitutional rights and to get them justice,” the Congress leader said in his post.

Odisha police Monday said that three people were arrested for assaulting two women over the allegation that they were attempting religious conversion of some tribal families in the district.

Two cases have been filed at Remuna police station in this regard and police arrested three people Sunday. Police had rescued the two women, said Subash Chandra Mallick, the officer-in-charge of the Remuna police station.

In the context of a Dalit youth’s death reported in Madhya Pradesh, the Opposition Congress has slammed the Mohan Yadav-led BJP government for “jungle raj”.

Mukesh Longre died Saturday after being called to Satwas police station here for questioning in a complaint submitted against him by a woman December 26, Superintendent of Police Puneet Gehlot said.

The police said a judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) is conducting an inquiry into the death.

They claimed that the inspector of the concerned police station has been suspended.

PNN & Agencies