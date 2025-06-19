Bhubaneswar: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would visit Odisha in the second week of July to address a public meeting here, OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das said Thursday.

Speaking to media persons here, Das said that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge would visit the state along with Gandhi.

Both senior Congress leaders would participate in a public meeting in Bhubaneswar, he said.

“It was finalised that Rahul Gandhi will visit Odisha in the second week of July, any day after the Bahuda Yatra (July 5),” Das told reporters.

A mega public meeting will be organised in Bhubaneswar with focus on rising crime against women and outbreak of diarrhoea in Odisha along with the party’s ‘Samvidhan Bachao Abhiyan’, he said.

It will be the first visit of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha after the 2024 elections.

