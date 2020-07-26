Raikia: Even as several areas in Kandhamal district have been clamped with shutdown restrictions amid COVID-19 infection on the rise in the district, Raikia block development officer (BDO) Prabin Kumar Banua has come forward to cleanup his town from garbage.

Cleanliness being paramount these days, wearing face masks the BDO along with his subordinate staff cleaned surrounding areas Sunday morning in order to get rid of coronavirus infection.

Notably, following detection of a COVID-19 positive case in the area, 13 villages of five panchayats under this block including Raikia town were indefinitely declared as containment aones recently.

Maintaining social distance, abiding by COVID-19 guidelines and with shovel and broom in hand, Prabin picked up garbage from several areas of the town and cleaned blocked drains in this region.

A video of the BDO cleaning his town has gone viral on social media. The denizens and intelligentsia of Kandhamal district have widely appreciated his act. Prabin has earned accolades on social media.

PNN