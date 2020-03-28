Raikia: In an attempt to curb black-marketing, Raikia police in Kandhamal district have asked local shopkeepers to display pricelist outside their shops.

According to locals, several shopkeepers are charging a premium for essential goods citing the lockdown even though the government keeps assuring about no shortage of commodities.

Many also point out to panic buying behind the sudden price rise.

The district administration has announced that grocers and traders of other essential commodities can operate between 7:00am and 11:00am. Although these shops open on a regular basis, a number of people tend to overbuy in anticipation of food shortage in days to come.

“We have asked shopkeepers to display the price list and have taken steps to ensure that people buy goods at a convenient pace without unnecessary crowds,” Raikia IIC Alekh Garadia said.