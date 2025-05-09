Bhubaneswar: In a major push to modernise railway infrastructure in Western Odisha, Indian Railways has launched a broad redevelopment drive under the Amrit Station Scheme. The initiative targets 21 key railway stations, aiming to transform them into modern, passenger-friendly hubs that enhance connectivity and comfort while supporting regional growth.

The upgraded stations will feature state-of-the-art amenities, including redesigned platforms, modern ticketing systems, spacious waiting areas, and improved sanitation. Additional enhancements such as free Wi-Fi, digital information boards, improved catering, and robust security systems underscore a focus on both technology and user convenience.

Stations selected for redevelopment include Rourkela, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Titlagarh, Bolangir, Bargarh Road, and several others, covering both major and regional stops. Accessibility will be prioritised through the installation of Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) with lifts and escalators, benefiting senior citizens, differently-abled passengers, and families.

Environmental sustainability is central to the project, with stations designed to incorporate renewable energy systems, water conservation techniques, and modern waste management aligned with green building standards.

To reduce congestion, each station will have dedicated pick-up and drop-off zones along with improved parking infrastructure.

Officials confirmed that redevelopment will be executed in phases, with work set to begin soon. “This isn’t just infrastructure—it’s about better connections, more opportunities, and inclusive growth,” said a senior official.