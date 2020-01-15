Rourkela: A railway official was critically injured near Bandhamunda railway station in Sundargarh district late Tuesday night after he attempted to commit suicide by jumping before a moving train.

The man has lost a leg even though he survived the incident. On being informed, the railway police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

The victim had an altercation with his wife Tuesday night over some family issue that led to domestic violence following which the wife had to be admitted to a hospital. She continues to be critical and is under hospital care, railway police said.

The cops added that they suspect the man could have taken the extreme step owing to family issues.

