New Delhi: India’s cutting-edge automatic train protection system called ‘Kavach 4.0’ is on track to equip 10,000 locomotives in the next phase (the project has been finalised) and 69 loco sheds have been prepared for equipping with the system, the government informed Wednesday.

Bids for trackside works of Kavach for approximately 15,000 route kilometres (RKm) have been invited covering all GQ, GD, HDN and identified sections of Indian Railways, out of which works of 1865 RKm have been awarded, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

“Currently, 3 original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are approved for supply of Kavach System. To increase capacity and scale of implementation, trials and approval of more OEMs are at different stages,” said the minister.

Specialised training programmes on Kavach are being conducted at centralised training institutes of Indian Railways to impart training to all concerned officials.

“By now, more than 20,000 technicians, operators and engineers have been trained on Kavach technology. Courses have been designed in collaboration with IRISET,” Vaishnaw informed.

The cost for provision of Track Side including station equipment of Kavach is approximately Rs 50 lakh/km and cost for provision of Kavach equipment on locomotives is approximately Rs 80 lakh/Loco.

“The funds utilised on Kavach works so far is Rs 1,950 crore. The allocation of funds during the year 2024-25 is Rs 1,112.57 crore. Requisite funds are made available as per the progress of works,” the minister noted.

Kavach is an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system. It aids the Loco Pilot in running of train within specified speed limits by automatic application of brakes in case Loco Pilot fails to do so and also helps the trains to run safely during inclement weather.

Major improvement in Kavach Version 4.0 includes increased Location Accuracy, Improved Information of Signal Aspects in bigger yard, Station to Station Kavach interface on OFC and Direct Interface to existing Electronic Interlocking System.

“Kavach version 4.0 covers all the major features required for the diverse railway network. This is a significant milestone in safety for Indian Railways. Within a short period, IR has developed, tested and started deploying Automatic Train Protection System,” informed the minister.

