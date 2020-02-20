Bhubaneswar: The weather status in the city has been going haywire in the last few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Thursday, said the weather conditions in Odisha are set to undergo some changes after light rainfall in some parts of the state in the next 72 hours.

As per reports, moderate rainfall is likely in several parts of Odisha between February 23 and 25, the Regional Meteorological Centre said.

Light rainfall activity is likely over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Baragarh, Sambalpur and Mayurbhanj, February 23.

Light to moderate rainfall activity is likely to occur at a few places over the districts of north Odisha and isolated places over south Odisha February 24 and 25, it predicted.

Rainfall activity also likely to occur in Bhubaneswar February 25, the MeT department added.

Meanwhile, the IMD said that the dry weather will continue for three days up to February 22. There has been a rise in the day and night temperature by 2-3 degree Celsius due to the north-westerly winds. But the wind direction will change from Thursday and it will blow from the east across the state. Besides, a cyclonic circulation is likely to form by February 24.

Under its influence, there will be a light to moderate rainfall with thundershower at one or two places in Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Deogarh and Mayurbhanj districts on February 23.