Bhubaneswar: One person was killed as a thunderstorm, accompanied by heavy rains, struck coastal Odisha Friday morning, officials said.

State capital Bhubaneswar received 26.2 mm rainfall between 10 and 11.30 am, with strong winds uprooting trees in several areas, they said.

Waterlogging was reported from several low-lying areas of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, they said.

More than 100 trees were uprooted in Cuttack’s Banki area, blocking the road to Bhubaneswar, they added.

Trees were also uprooted in Pokhariput, Old Town, Chintamaniswar, Chandrasekharpur, Gajapati Nagar, Behera Dhaba and Balakati Road in Bhubaneswar. Fifteen teams of the Odisha Fire and Emergency Services were working to clear the roads, officials said.

The strong winds uprooted trees and electricity poles in other districts as well, disrupting power connectivity. Personnel of the Energy Department were working to restore services, they added.

A middle-aged farmer was killed in a lightning strike in Puri district’s Satyabadi block while he was working in a field.

The IMD has issued an ‘Orange’ alert for remaining prepared for thunderstorms with lightning, and hailstorms with heavy rain in Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak till 8.30 am Saturday.

Thunderstorm activities are likely to persist till April 20, after which a rise in temperature is anticipated, it said.

In view of the forecast, Special Relief Commissioner Deoranjan Kumar Singh put all the districts on alert, directing the collectors to take measures to reduce the impact of the thunderstorm, lightning and rainfall.

