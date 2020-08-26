Aradi: The ‘Garbha Gruha’ of the famous shaivaite shrine in Akhandalamani temple here in Bhadrak district and the presiding deity was completely submerged by rainwater Wednesday. Due to excessive rains, the water entered the temple premises.

The Shivlinga remained invisible for a long time as it was submerged in water. The ‘Mangal Arati’ rituals were performed late Wednesday morning, after the water was pumped out from the ‘Garbha Gruha’.

Such incidents have been occurring every year, during the rainy season. Hence, the state archeological department had carried out repair of the ‘Garbha Gruha’ floor in 2018. However, that has not been of any use as cracks have developed in the new floor within two years of the repair work. Locals said that the flooding of the ‘Garbha Gruha’ is a regular event.

The flooding of the ‘Garbha Gruha’ has triggered resentment among shaivaite devotees, servitors of Baba Akhandalamani temple and local residents. They have demanded that the Bhadrak district administration be proactive and take immediate preventive measures.

PNN