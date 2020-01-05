Bhubaneswar: The aesthetically tended garden at the Raj Bhavan here opened for general visitors and schoolchildren for this year Sunday.

Governor Ganeshi Lal has accorded permission to the citizens to visit the garden between 2.30pm and 5:00pm from January 5 to January 19 including Sundays and holidays.

Schoolchildren can visit the garden between January 6 and January 21 between 8.30am and 10:00am. School authorities need to send a request to the ADC to Governor or ACP (security), Raj Bhavan to obtain passes.

For hassle-free entry to the garden, the Raj Bhavan has developed a mobile phone application which may be downloaded from website –rajbhavanodisha.gov.in –for Android users. Visitors can generate QR code entry pass on their smartphones which will be scanned at Raj Bhavan gate.

People without smartphones can manually register themselves at the Raj Bhavan reception centre here, said an official.

The office of the Governor has urged visitors not to carry tiffin boxes, food packets, water bottles and cameras with them. The visitors are also advised to keep the garden clean during their stay and cooperate with the personnel on duty. The lush green lawns, deer park, musical fountain, open aquarium and bird enclosures are among the main attractions for visitors in the Raj Bhavan.

PNN