Indore: A 23-year-old accused in the murder of Indore transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi was Tuesday produced in a district court which sent him to transit custody of the Meghalaya police for seven days, a police official said.

The Meghalaya police produced accused Anand Kurmi (23) before the court, Indore’s Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia told PTI.

The court sent Kurmi to transit custody till June 16 on the request of the Meghalaya police, he said.

Kurmi was brought to Indore after being detained from Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh Monday, the official said.

Three other accused arrested in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case – Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Chauhan and Akash Rajput – were sent to the Meghalaya police’s transit custody for seven days by the court Monday.

“The Meghalaya police will take all the four accused with them on the basis of the transit custody,” the official said.

The four accused are in the age group of 20 to 25 years and their no previous criminal record has been found in local police stations, he said.

Raja Raghuvanshi’s wife Sonam (25), allegedly involved in the murder of her husband, surrendered before the Nandganj Police Station in Ghazipur district in adjoining Uttar Pradesh and was later placed under arrest, according to the Meghalaya police.

Sonam had allegedly hired killers to get rid of her husband during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, just days after their marriage in Indore, they said.

She was allegedly in love with Kushwaha, as per officials.

Sonam’s maternal home is in Govind Nagar Kharcha area of Indore. She handles the family business of Sunmica sheets used in furniture.

Kushwaha, who failed in Class 12, worked as an accountant in the establishment, Dandotia said.

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam, who had gone to Meghalaya for their honeymoon, went missing May 23, as per officials.

Raghuvanshi’s body was found in a deep ditch near a waterfall in Sohra area (also known as Cherrapunji) of East Khasi Hills district June 2.

His family is involved in the transport business. He married Sonam May 11 in Indore and they left for Meghalaya for their honeymoon May 20.

PTI