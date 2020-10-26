Puri: The Rajarajeswari Besha of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Chakraraj Sudarshana was performed Monday inside the sanctum sanctorum of Puri Jagannath temple on the occasion of Dussehra, by strictly adhering to COVID-19 norms.

The ritual of Ayudha Puja (worshipping weapons) was also performed in the holy shrine. Five Agyan Mala (garland ordains) were offered to the three deities on this occasion.

The Mekapa servitors put all the ayudha on three silver plates and took three rounds of the Srimandir. After that, the Puspalaka servitors offered weapons like ‘Hala Musala’, ‘Subarna Tadaki’ and ‘Sankha and Chakra’ to Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath respectively.

Following this, Lord Madan Mohan and Ramakrushna went to the Ballava Matha Mahakali where the servitors performed the Mangaladarpana ritual. The sadhus of the Matha also offered Prasad and prayer to the Lords.

However, this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak the devotees were deprived from getting Darshan of the deities in the Rajarajeswari Besha.

