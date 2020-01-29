Discovery Channel has said that superstar of the South Indian film industry, Rajinikanth was not injured while shooting for the series ‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls’. There were reports in a substantial section of the media that Rajinikanth fell down and was injured during shooting Tuesday at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka.

“Please and no he (Rajinikanth) wasn’t injured. He was brave, determined and never gave up,” Grylls said on Instagram.

T Balachandra, director of the tiger reserve and conservator of forests, also dismissed Rajinikanth’s injury as fake news.

“All speculation regarding Rajinikanth’s injury is false. As per the screenplay, there was a shot in which the actor had to fall, so while getting down from the rope, he just fell down and everybody rushed towards him. It was all in the screenplay,” Balachandra said.

A ‘Discovery India’ spokesperson also confirmed that Rajinikanth was not injured. “The shoot went on schedule and as per plan. It went fine. There were rumours being spread,” said the ‘Discovery India’ spokesperson.

It had earlier been reported that Rajinikanth who was scheduled to shoot for a day for the series had fallen down and suffered bruises on his elbows and legs. It had led to anxious moments for the millions of fans that the actor has. However, with Discovery Channel denying the injury report, Rajinikanth’s fans will certainly heave a sigh of relief.

