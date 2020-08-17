New Delhi: Gujarat cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana has been appointed the chief of the Border Security Force. In another development VSK Kaumudi has been appointed as Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the Home Ministry. This information was given by a order issued Monday by the Personnel Ministry.

At present, Asthana is working as the Director General of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). The BSF is working without a regular chief since March after incumbent VK Johri was repatriated to Madhya Pradesh. He later took over as the Director General of the state police. SS Deswal, the chief of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), has been holding the additional charge as DG BSF since March 11.

Asthana’s tenure as the BSF DG would be up to July 31, 2021, i.e. the date of his superannuation, the order said.

The BSF is entrusted with the responsibilities of guarding India’s frontiers with Pakistan and Bangladesh. The force is also deployed in tackling Naxalism in Chattisgarh and Odisha.

Asthana, a 1984-batch officer of Indian Police Service (IPS), is also holding additional charge of DG of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Kaumudi has been appointed the Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the Ministry of Home Affairs, up to November 30, 2022 i.e. the date of his superannuation, the order said.

Kaumudi, a 1986-batch IPS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, is presently working as DG, Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D).

His batchmate from Uttar Pradesh cadre, Md Jawed Akhtar has been appointed the DG, Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guard. Akhtar will hold the charge of the post till July 31, 2021 i.e. the date of his superannuation, it added.

He is presently working as the Special DG of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).