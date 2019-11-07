Mumbai: Flipkart Thursday said it will bring back Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the e-tailer’s latest fashion campaign that will go live on television and digital platforms for a period of over five weeks until December 15.

Flipkart Fashion launched India Ka Fashion Capital (IKFC) campaign almost two years ago.

This latest edition of the campaign built around the theme “Don’t Stress, Karo Impress” addresses the stressors that many consumers face around online shopping for their fashion needs.

Flipkart said its large collection of trends, celebrity-inspired styles, an easy 30 days returns and 100 per cent refund policy, along with a host of genuine brands can make the online shopping experience stress-free.

“While the previous three editions established Flipkart as India’s most preferred destination for trendy and affordable fashion, our research indicated that online fashion purchases are still impacted by certain inhibitions,” Vikas Gupta, Vice President and Head of Marketing at Flipkart, said in a statement.

“Through this latest campaign and our proposition of ‘Don’t Stress, Karo Impress’, we are confident that we will help address consumer concerns and encourage them to interact with our platform and make the best fashion choices,” Gupta said.