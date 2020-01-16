Sambalpur: Acting on a tip-off, Vigilance sleuths conducted simultaneous raids in the wee hours Thursday at four places of Padiabahal ranger Suresh Chandra Mircha under Sambalpur forest range on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

According to a vigilance officer, the teams of Sambalpur and Jharsuguda sleuths conducted raids at Mircha’s residence, office at Padiabahal, the paternal house at Subanpur, and his son-in- law’s house at Putatabandha.

During the raid, the sleuths seized important documents. The details regarding the value of assets of the ranger would be ascertained after the completion of the raids, informed an official.

PNN