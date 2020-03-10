Rajkot: C Shamshuddin was Tuesday ruled out as the on-field umpire for the remainder of the Ranji Trophy final after getting hit around the lower abdomen area on the opening day of the title clash between Bengal and Saurashtra.

Shamshuddin did not take the field on day two after the pain aggravated overnight and he went for a check-up in a local hospital Tuesday morning.

With S Ravi as the designated umpire, Shamsuddin’s on-field partner Anantha Padmanabhan was the only one officiating in the middle in the first session on day two as local umpire Piyush Khakar stood at square leg.

Post Lunch, Ravi joined Padmanabhan in the middle while Shamshuddin took the role of the TV umpire. Shamshuddin’s replacement, Yashwant Barde, will join Padmanabhan on Day Three.

“Shamshuddin felt more pain in the night and went to the hospital in the morning for a check-up. He has been advised a week’s rest,” a Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) spokesperson said.

PTI