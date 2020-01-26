Kolkata: Bengal will rely on their young pace attack when they face a depleted Delhi on an Eden Gardens green top in their Ranji Trophy Group A clash here from Monday.

Both teams are on a high after securing thrilling wins in their last matches and the game will be crucial in determining positions in the elite cross pool, from where the top-five teams will make the cut.

Playing their last home match of the season, Bengal, who are placed third with 19 points from five games, will look to capitalise on full advantage.

For Delhi, who are eighth in the table with 16 points from five matches, this is their last away outing and they would look to play it safe before concluding their league campaign at home against Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Delhi suffered an injury blow in the last round when senior India pacer Ishant Sharma twisted his ankle, but the batsmen made up for the loss in commanding fashion, chasing down Vidarbha’s 337 on the final day.

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana was the architect of the chase with an unbeaten 105 and he returns to his IPL home ground on a confident note.

“We would look to capitalise on the momentum. Team is upbeat after the win against Vidarbha. Every game is crucial for us right now,” Delhi coach KP Bhasker said.

Delhi were already missing the services of Pradeep Sangwan who got injured in their first round match, against Kerala, and Ishant’s absence will certainly weaken their attack further, especially with Bengal opting for a green top.

Delhi have drafted in Pawan Suyal to replace Ishant and the left-arm pacer will look to return to action after playing two matches this season, the last being against Hyderabad.

Suyal and Kulwant Khejroliya would make a two left-arm pace attack for Delhi, while the young Simarjeet Singh is likely to be their third pacer.

“Generally, we have struggled with fast bowling this season, with injuries to Ishant and Sangwan. Khejroliya is also coming back from injury,” the coach lamented.

Bengal’s young pace attack has been a revelation, especially Akash Deep who got his maiden Ranji cap after Ashok Dinda was axed on the eve of their match against Andhra.

The 23-year-old has impressed with his raw pace and bounce and leads Bengal’s wicket tally with 16 from four matches at an average of 12.81.

At a time when Bengal are also missing their relatively-more experienced Ishant Porel, because of his India A commitments, Akash and Mukesh Kumar has done the job for Bengal.

In their last match against Hyderabad, Bengal coach Arun Lal had admitted “misreading the wicket”, going in for a spin-heavy attack.

But the duo shared 11 wickets between them to complement Manoj Tiwary’s maiden triple century (303 not out) for a bonus point victory.

Tiwary, who will return as the skipper, albeit temporarily, with Abhimanyu Easwaran doing India A duty, hinted that his Mohun Bagan teammate Nilakantha Das could be the third pacer.

“I have played a lot of club cricket with Nilkantha Das and I know he can get top players out. Certainly, he will be considered. If they can express themselves and if we can provide them the right support, we can take a lot from this game,” Tiwary said, targeting six points.

“If bowlers get it right, it is possible to dismiss most teams inside 100 on such a wicket. The ball will cut and there will be unplayable deliveries.”

Head coach and mentor Arun Lal also rated their young pace attack highly.

“If you add Ishan Porel, we would be one of the best bowling attacks of the country. All are young and all are fast. When your bowlers take 20 wickets you get the confidence.”

Tiwary has happy memories of leading the side to a thrilling seven-wicket win over Delhi, chasing down 322 in the fourth innings in their last exchange here last season.

