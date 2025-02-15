Mumbai; Action hero Vidyut Jammwal has expressed his thoughts in the much talked about Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia after they landed in hot waters over insensitive comments on the streaming show “India’s Got Latent”.

Vidyut took to Instagram, where he shared a video expressing his opinion, where he mentioned “vinaash kal vipreet buddhi”.

“This message is for my Jamwallions. I am back from the Kumbh. I will upload all the pictures and videos tomorrow. They were fabulous,” said the actor, who took a holy dip in the Maha Kumbh.

He went on to speak about the controversy.

“I heard the controversies of Ranbir Allahbadia and my first thought was vinaash kal vipreet buddhi. It was foolish (of them). But since this afternoon, I have been thinking that he has made a big mistake and people are trolling him a lot. People want his career to end. People are laughing.

“People are saying that one mistake can make a person regret for the rest of his life. All that is fine,” said Vidyut, who has been on Ranveer’s podcast.

“But Patanjali says, metri karuna mudita upeksha naam chitta prasadam – To keep your mind clean, you need to learn karuna, metri, forgiveness. When will we do all this? I, Jamwallions, want to ask you that I don’t think that if a person makes such a mistake again, he is a fool.”

“Should we forgive him or not? And we have the ability to forgive him. We forgive big bad people. What do you think? I love you.”

For the caption, he wrote: Subject- Patanjali yoga sutra Topic is: “metri karuna mudita upeksha naam chitta prasadam. Compassion, Happiness, Indifference. Friendship with practice leads to cleanliness of the mind.!!”

“Case study – Ranveer Allahbadia I don’t know him personally, but we’ve collaborated on a podcast JAMMWALIONS, what do you think? When will we train our mind?? # ITrainLikeVidyutJammwal”

IANS