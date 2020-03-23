Mumbai: The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill, howeverHindi film star Ranveer Singh is thinking ahead and shared his “out of quarantine” look.

Monday, Ranveer shared a photograph of himself on Instagram, wherein he looked like a zombie and also carried dreadlocks.

He captioned the image: “Me coming out of quarantine”.

The image currently has 1.4 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

Ranveer has been keeping his fans and followers entertained with his daily updates during quarantine times.

The actor recently shared a photograph of himself indulging in a whole jar of Nutella.

On the acting front, Ranveer will next be seen in 83, directed by Kabir Khan.