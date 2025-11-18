Keonjhar: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for a 12-hour bandh in Keonjhar district Tuesday protesting the alleged rape of an 8-year-old disabled tribal girl by a bread peddler from neighbouring West Bengal.

The bandh will be observed from 6am to 6pm Tuesday. The accused identified as Asif Anwar Khan, 32, a resident of Jalahari police station area of Bankura district in West Bengal, has been arrested and produced in the court, Investigating Officer and IIC of Sadar police station Amit Kumar Bhuyan said.

Meanwhile, the survivor has been battling for her life in the district headquarters hospital. The organisation has announced the bandh over rising crimes by “infiltrators” in the district. VHP leaders also submitted a memorandum to Keonjhar District Collector Vishal Singh Monday, demanding immediate action against the anti-social infiltrators whom they blamed for a series of crimes, including rape, murder, kidnapping and land grabbing in the district.

Sources said the survivor’s father runs a grocery shop under the Sadar police station limits. The accused used to sell bread to the shops of that area. The incident occurred when he went to sell bread and found his shop closed at about 4pm, Saturday.

He went to the survivor’s house and found no one present. Taking advantage of the situation, he allegedly raped the minor and fled the house. The memorandum highlighted several past incidents, including the recent murder of a young woman in Barala Lodge lane whose throat was slit, the gangrape of a tribal girl at Champua and release of accused on bail in earlier cases.

The VHP claims the accused resumed criminal activities thereafter. The group accused some outsiders of luring local youth into drug addiction through brown sugar and other substances, engaging in immoral activities and illegally occupying government land.

The VHP alleged that despite repeated complaints, the district administration and police have failed to identify and evict such elements. VHP district convenor Swapneshwar Sahu urged all Hindu organisations and local residents to extend support to make the bandh successful. Among those present while submitting the memorandum were Tushar Samanta, Bandhu Dani, Debashis Pati and others.