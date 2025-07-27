Puri: A taxi driver was remanded to judicial custody by the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM), Puri, for allegedly raping a woman passenger inside the vehicle near the Malatipatpur bypass July 24.

According to police sources, the accused, identified as Muna Pradhan of Balidih village in Jagatsinghpur district, was residing in a rented house at Tota Behera Sahi under the jurisdiction of Kumbharpada police station.

On the day of the incident, Pradhan was hired by the victim for a ride to Bhubaneswar.

However, en route, he diverted the vehicle to a deserted place near the bypass and allegedly raped her inside the taxi.

The survivor later lodged a complaint at the Kumbharpada police station. Police registered a case under relevant Sections of the BNS, arrested the accused, and seized the vehicle used in the crime.

After completing the necessary legal formalities, Pradhan was produced before the SDJM court in Puri.

His bail plea was rejected, and he was sent to judicial custody.

PNN