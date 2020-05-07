New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Thursday gave its consent for construction of chariots for annual Rath Yatra held in Puri.

The ministry, however, made it clear that the decision regarding holding the chariot festival will need to be taken by the state government based on the prevailing circumstances at that time.

In a letter to the chief secretary, the MHA conveyed that the activity of chariot construction is allowed to be undertaken at the Ratha Khala (chariot yard), which is located on both sides of the Grand Road in front of the temple office and Sri Nahar (Puri palace).

The ministry has also put certain conditions while giving green signal for construction of chariots.

“Complete segregation of Ratha-khala should be ensured. The new guidelines on lockdown measures issued by the ministry should be compulsorily adhered to,” the letter conveys.

It may be mentioned here that the state government had earlier written a letter to MHA seeking clarification with regard to the construction of chariots.

While lakhs of devotees from many states and countries throng Puri every year to attend the festival, COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent focus on social distancing have raised questions over conduction of the festival this year.

The festival will be held with or without devotees June 23, if it gets clearance from the state government.