Puri: With preparations for Puri Rath Yatra moving ahead in full swing, Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has placed an order for 20 coir ropes with Odisha Co-Operative Coir Corporation Limited (OCCCL).

According to a source in SJTA, the temple in-charge for rituals (Neeti Prashasak) Tuesday held a meeting with OCCCL in this context.

The temple administration will procure 14 ropes for pulling chariots of the three deities while the remaining six will be used for cordoning nearby areas. An order worth Rs 12 lakh has been placed with OCCCL.

The ropes will be prepared at Birapratappur factory of OCCCL near Chandanpur area. About 15 persons will carry out the task of ropemaking with adequate precautions against COVID-19.

Finished ropes are to be supplied to the temple administration well ahead of Snana Purnima, an OCCCL source informed.

Rath Yatra celebrations will begin June 23, if state government approves it.