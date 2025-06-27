Puri: The three chariots are now ready to roll down the Grand Road here as Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath have ascended their respective chariots after an over two-hour-long ceremonial ‘Pahandi’ ritual here Friday.

The word ‘Pahandi’ comes from the Sanskrit word ‘Padamundanam’, which means taking slow steps, movement by spreading feet. As per tradition, the ‘Pahandi’ was carried in ‘Dhadi’ (line), where the three wooden idols were carried to the chariots from the 12th-century temple. The pahandi of the trinity began with Chakraraj Sudarshan, followed by Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and finally Lord Jagannath.

Though the Pahandi ritual was earlier scheduled to begin at 9.30 am, it started one hour late and the ritual was completed as planned. The trinity was now seated on their respective chariots parked in front of the Lion’s Gate of the temple for the journey to Shree Gundicha Temple, about 2.6 kilometres from the 12th-century shrine.

With the beating of gongs, and blowing of conches and cymbals, Chakraraj Sudarshan was first to be carried out from the main temple and seated at the ‘Darpadalan’ chariot of Devi Subhadra. Shree Sudarshan is the wheel weapon of Lord Vishnu, who is worshipped in the form of Lord Jagannath in Puri, said Pandit Suryanaray Rathsharma.

Shree Sudarshan was followed by Lord Balabhadra, the elder brother of Lord Jagannath. Lord Balabhadra is seated on his ‘Taladhwaja’ chariot. Goddess Subhadra, the sister of Lord Jagannath and Lord Balabhadra, was being brought to her ‘Darpadalan’ chariot in a special procession called ‘Sunya Pahandi’ (the Goddess looking at the sky while being carried to the chariot) by servitors.

When finally Lord Jagannath came out of the temple, emotions spilled over the Grand Road as devotees raised their hands shouting ‘Jay Jagannath’. Odissi dancers, folk artists, music players and many other groups drawn from different parts of the state compete among themselves to perform before the ‘Kalia Thakura’ (Black colour Lord Jagannath).

“My life will be fulfilled if the Lord graces to throw a look at me,” said Maitree Maheswari, an Odissi dancer.

The Shankaracharya of Govardhan Peeth, Swami Nischalananda Saraswati along with his selected disciples, visited three chariots after the deities ascended on them. The 81-year-old seer came near the chariots in a wheelchair. The Shankaracharya’s visit is also part of the Rath Yatra rituals.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Puri MP Sambit Patra, Odisha ministers and many others witnessed the ceremonial Pahandi, one of the major attraction of Rath Yatra here in Puri.

Ratha Yatra, is held on the second day of the Odia month of ‘Ashadha Shukla Tithi’ (bright fortnight) every year, is the only occasion when the sibling deities come out of the temple after descending from the ‘Ratna Sinhasana’, the bejewelled throne, through 22 steps known as ‘Baisi Pahacha’ through the Lion’s Gate in an elaborate royal ritual called ‘Pahandi’.

As per the tradition, ‘Chhera pahanra’ (sweeping of chariots) would be performed by Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb at 3.30 pm before pulling of chariots at 4 pm as per the programme.

Meanwhile, lakhs of devotees have already thronged the pilgrim town of Puri to witness the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings Friday.

The festival is being held amid unprecedented security arrangements with deployment of around 10,000 personnel of Odisha police, central armed police force, NSG and others. “We have made all possible arrangements for smooth conduct of Rath Yatra,” DGP YB Khurania told reporters, adding that over 275 AI-enabled CCTV cameras are keeping watch on the crowd.

ADGP (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar said that the arrangements are made keeping in view some information following the Pahalgam terror attack. Apart from Odisha police, eight companies of central armed police force, including 3 teams of RAF, have been deployed.

“Several central government agencies are collaborating with Odisha Police, including NSG snipers, Coast Guard drones, and anti-drone systems. Canine teams and Odisha’s anti-sabotage units are also engaged in duty here,” he said.

