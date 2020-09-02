Cuttack/Bhubaneswar: The authorities of Odisha’s two leading universities, Ravenshaw University and Utkal University, Tuesday announced the scheduled periods for conducting final semesters (Regular and Back) of Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) students.

Ravenshaw University authorities said that they will conduct the Regular and Back examinations of Under Graduate (UG) and the Post Graduate (PG) students between September 15 and September 30.

Official notification by the university authority reads that the final semester exam of UG students for 2017-18 academic year and PG 2018-19 academic years will be conducted in online mode.

The details of examination schedule and dates will be uploaded in the university website soon, said Controller of Examination Trilochan Mishra.

On the other hand, Utkal University also said that the final semester examinations of UG and PG students will be conducted by September 30 following the direction of the University Grant Commission (UGC) and Odisha government.

The Controller of Examinations Sarat Kumar Majhi said, the UG examination will be conducted in offline mode in 278 colleges under nine districts. Total 50,170 students will give the examinations through an OMR sheet in which only multiple-choice questions will be asked.

Notably, the UG students can appear for the exams in any of the colleges of those nine districts.

Similarly, the PG final semester examination will be held in online mode, added Majhi.

Notably, Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo Monday informed that the final semester examinations of the UG and PG courses will be conducted by September 30. Meanwhile, the results of all the examinations are likely to be published by October 31.

PNN