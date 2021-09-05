Rayagada: An orphaned migrant worker from Chatikana village under Bissamkatak block in this district has proved that if one pursues a goal and ambition diligently, then it can be achieved. He has turned his dream of becoming a fashion designer into a reality.

It has often been said that ‘where there is a will there is a way’. And this has proved true in case of Ajay Suna who, after years of struggles has finally become a fashion designer.

After the death of his parents and no means to fall back on, Ajay left for Chhattisgarh to work as a migrant worker. With odds stacked against him it was not easy for Ajay to visit a fashion show and witness the programme, not to speak of becoming one in his life. However, he had not forgotten his dream and nursed it all the while despite struggles and hardship.

Soon fate smiled on him. He found a way of displaying his talent while working in Chhattisgarh. Ajay, while working as a migrant worker, happened to see a newspaper clipping inviting applications for ‘Mr Chhattisgarh’ competition organised at Raipur in 2020. Ajay applied for audition and after a series of rounds he was adjudged winner.

Since then, there was no looking back for him as success motivated him to pursue his dreams in a determined manner. Time went by as Ajay with his seer grit and determination has established himself as a successful fashion designer. He is now officiating as a judge in various fashion and reality shows in Chhattisgarh.

Ajay however, claims he still has a long way to go. He is planning to organise a fashion show where he will showcase his latest Sambalpuri designs. This way he can not only showcase his talent, he can also present Odisha’s traditional handicraft to the outside world.