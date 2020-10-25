Dubai: Virat Kohli (50, 43b, 1×4, 1×6) got yet another half century and AB de Villiers made a painstaking (39, 36b, 4×4) as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) posted 145 for six in their IPL-2020 game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) here Sunday. Sam Curran (3/19) and Deepak Chahar (2/31) were the pick of the bowlers for CSK. The other wicket went to left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner. RCB skipper Virat Kohli had decided to bat after winning the toss.

At one point RCB were placed in a healthy position of 128 for two in the 18th over. However, in that very over they lost De Villiers and then wickets fell in a heap including that of skipper Kohli. So they could not cross the 150-run mark. De Villiers was dismissed by Chahar while Curran accounted for Kohli to stop them from running away with the game. Then they lost three quick wickets in no time and finished below a competitive total of 15o and above.

The pitch however, has shown signs of becoming slow as the match progresses. So it will not be an easy chase for the CSK batsmen.

Brief scores: RCB 145 for 6 (Virat Kohli 50, AB de Villiers 39, Sam Curran 3/19). Match to continue.