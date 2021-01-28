Bhubaneswar: In a new twist to the Ramadevi Women’s University girl’s murder case, the father of the deceased claimed that a youth who was the alleged boyfriend of the girl was involved in the murder case.

21-year-old Jharaphula Nayak’s father Ramakant Nayak in his FIR said, “One Rakesh Swain, who was engaged in pipeline work in our village, developed an affair with my daughter during the period when she had returned home from the university due to the lockdown. Both were having conversations with each other through WhatsApp and video call.”

He also alleged the involvement of Rakesh in murdering Jharaphula.

“She had gone to Bhubaneswar on January 24 to attend birthday function of Chakradhar Sir’s daughter. The event was held on January 25. On January 26 around 11 am, Chakradhar Sir dropped her at Jaydev Vihar square, where she boarded a private bus to return to the village. However, she alighted from the vehicle near Vani Vihar after complaining of stomach ache and informed me that she would board the next bus. Later around 3 pm, she told me that she stayed at her friend’s house due to the ailment. However, she didn’t answer any phone call during the whole night,” the father said.

Notably, Jharaphula’s body was found at Mulapala under Kuakhia police limits in Jajpur district January 27. According to eyewitnesses, two youths carried the body dumped it on the roadside.

Jharaphula, who hailed from Marundeipasi village under Jashipur police limits in Mayurbhanj district had gone to Bhubaneswar January 24 and attended classes the next day.

PNN