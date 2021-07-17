Lakhs of people are troubled by different types of kidney related diseases. The disturbing thing is that many times people aren’t aware about the problem which is why kidney disease is called a ‘silent killer’.

Kidneys remove toxins from the blood. But if there is any problem in the kidney, then it affects the whole body.

Most people come to know about kidney problems in the last stage or at the severe form. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is one of the eighth leading causes of mortality in India.

Many times people do not understand the symptoms when they have kidney problems. Some people even ignore the symptoms. In such a situation, you need to be very careful. If there is a history of high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, metabolic syndrome, coronary artery disease and kidney failure in your family, then you should get regular check-ups done after the age of 60 years. Let us know what the signs of kidney problem are?

Early symptoms of kidney disease

1- If there is any kind of problem in the kidney, you may see swelling near the ankles, feet and heels in the early signs.

2- There is a complaint of edema. In this, there is swelling around the eyes, which occurs due to the accumulation of fluid in the cells.

3- Weakness is a common symptom when there is a problem in the kidney. In this, there is a lot of fatigue in the beginning and it becomes difficult to do more activity.

4- Loss of appetite due to kidney failure. Toxins like urea, creatinine, acid start accumulating in the body itself, which reduces appetite and also changes taste.

5- There is a feeling of nausea and vomiting in the morning. This can happen while brushing teeth in the morning. This also leads to loss of appetite.