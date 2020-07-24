Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Friday said that 248 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city in past 24 hours.

While 207 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 41 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 29 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised and will be under active surveillance,” BMC said. It further added that all positive cases have been shifted to dedicated COVID hospitals.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Friday, 1,717 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 834 have recovered. While there are 870 active cases, 11 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 tally mounted to 22,693 with record 1,594 fresh cases in a single day, even as the death toll surged to 120 as six more people succumbed to the disease.