Bhubaneswar: As many as 386 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Thursday.

While 183 of them were reported from quarantine centres, remaining 203 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 213 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease recovered during the same timeframe.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised and will be under active surveillance,” BMC said. It further added that all positive cases have been shifted to dedicated COVID hospitals.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 27th Aug 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Thursday, 8,647 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 5124 have recovered. While there are 3,478 active cases, 36 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 90,986 with the detection of 3,384 new cases, while seven more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 448. As many as 2,128 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,256 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Wednesday tested 68,090 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 15,53,257.