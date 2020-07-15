New Delhi: More than 3.2 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 Tuesday, the highest so far on a day. It took the cumulative number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the country till July 14 to 1,24,12,664. This information was shared by officials of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). According to the Union Health Ministry, the testing per million for India is consistently rising. It touched 8994.7 Wednesday.

“A cumulative total of 1,24,12,664 samples have been tested up to July 14. A total of 3,20,161 samples were tested Tuesday. It is the highest so far conducted in a day,” ICMT scientist and media coordinator, Dr Lokesh Sharma, said. The per day testing capacity which was around 1.5 lakh May 25 is nearly four lakhs per day now, Sharma informed.

India registered a record single day jump of 29,429 COVID-19 cases pushing its tally to 9,36,181 Wednesday. The death toll climbed to 24,309 with 582 new fatalities, according to Health Ministry data.

The WHO has recently released its Guidance Note on ‘Public Health Criteria to Adjust Public Health and Social Measures in the Context of COVID-19’. WHO has advised comprehensive surveillance and testing for suspected cases to prevent the spread of the disease.

The ICMR said 22 states are doing more than 140 COVID-19 tests per day per million. This is in line with comprehensive testing guidance note by the WHO. Meanwhile the Health Ministry, advised the remaining tates and UTs to increase testing to match the WHO advised levels.

One of the factors strongly aiding the increasing numbers of COVID-19 tests in the country is the steadily growing network of labs. With 865 labs in the government sector and 358 private labs, the total number of testing labs is 1223, as on date. In addition to the gold standard for test, RT PCR, TrueNat and CBNAAT are also used to augment this facility, the ministry said.

Among the states and UTs, Goa tops the list with 1,058 tests per day per million people followed by Delhi with 978.