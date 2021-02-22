Kendrapara: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the state Chief Secretary to complete the rehabilitation and resettlement of five revenue villages displaced due to tiger and wildlife conservation projects in Angul district’s Satkosia within three months.

The apex rights panel has passed the order recently while adjudicating a petition filed by human rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy January 30, 2014.

The commission, in its earlier orders, had sought a report from the Odisha Forest and Environment Special Secretary, the Principal Secretary, and Director, National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), New Delhi on the issue.

The commission directed the state to submit an additional/requisite report in the matter. The response is awaited and the matter is pending for want of some additional information.

Being a seven-year-old case, the matter has been placed before the commission for reconsideration of its earlier proceedings.

The present case relates to the rehabilitation of forest dwellers, whose villages came under the tiger conservation project and the villagers were forced to evict, but the state government has not taken any resettlement and rehabilitation measures.

The report further stated that as regards the relocation of village Marada in Mahanadi (WL) Division is concerned, due to Left-Wing Extremist problems, the progress has been delayed.

Earlier, the commission asked the Director, NTCA, to expedite the relocation and submit a report, but the authority failed to respond.

The DFO, Mahanadi (WL) Division has also been asked to accelerate the process by a discussion with concerned persons so as to ensure achievement within the shortest time.

Considering the report, the NHRC sought a rejoinder from the state over the report within six weeks.

“The admission of the state authorities regarding the delay in ensuring the basic amenities of life to one villager for the Left-wing Extremists is an abominable phenomenon in a democracy,” the state said.

Earlier, NHRC was informed that due to lack of funds from the NTCA and the existence of Left-Wing Extremism, the inhabitants of affected villages Satkosia Wildlife Division are facing problems due to man-animal conflict.

Agencies