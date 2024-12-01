Bhubaneswar: The relationship manager of a private bank was arrested in Odisha’s Cuttack for allegedly transferring Rs 2.30 crore from the account of an elderly woman, and also changing her registered mobile number so that she wouldn’t get alerts about the fund transfer, police Sunday.

The accused was identified as Khirod Kumar Nayak (39), who worked at the Badambadi branch of Axis Bank, the Crime Branch said in a statement.

Nayak regularly visited the woman’s residence and helped her with banking transactions using her mobile phone as she was not conversant with the processes. During one such visit, he persuaded her to open a fixed deposit account with funds lying in her savings account to get more returns, it said.

He obtained her signature multiple times for the purpose, it added.

The matter came to light when the bank informed her that money was transferred from her account to the account of one Sumitra Khuntia, the Crime Branch said.

It was found that around Rs 2.3 crore had been withdrawn from her account, and she did not get SMS alerts about it as the accused had allegedly changed the registered mobile number, it said.

She lodged a complaint with the Cybercrime police station November 29, following which Nayak was arrested, the statement said.

A total of 32 ATM cards, five passbooks, 37 chequebooks, two mobile phones, a laptop and some other documents were seized from the accused, it said.

It was found that Nayak spent Rs 1 crore of the total amount for buying insurance policies, the Crime Branch said.

PTI