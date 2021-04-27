Mumbai: The release date of the John Abraham-starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 has been postponed owing to the second wave of Covid-19 in India. The film’s director Milap Zaveri took to Instagram and announced the news Tuesday morning. People who have seen the trailer or rushes of the film have praised John Abraham for his astounding work in the fism.

Satyameva Jayate 2 was slated to release on Eid, May 13. If it had done so it would have clashed with Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai at the box office. However, people are now apprehensive about Radhe’s release as new curbs and restrictions are now being put in place in the majority of states to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

“In these unprecedented times, nothing matters more than the safety and health of our countrymen and patrons. Our film Satyameva Jayate 2 will now release on a later date. Till then let’s keep our masks on and do our best to keep our loved ones and ourselves out of harm’s way. Jai Hind,” wrote Zaveri.

He captioned the statement saying: “Stay Safe India. Be strong. Help those you can. This too shall pass. See you soon at the movies #SatyamevaJayate2.”

The action drama also features Manoj Bajpayee and Divya Khosla Kumar.