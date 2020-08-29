Bhubaneswar: Khurda district Saturday reported 762 fresh COVID-19 cases. With the fresh detection, the district’s tally has been pushed to 15,462.

As of now, 9,362 patients in the district have so far been discharged from COVID-19 hospitals after their recovery from the pandemic disease. At the same time, 6,029 patients are still undergoing treatment.

With two fresh deaths reported Saturday, the district’s toll has gone up to 61. So far, ten patients have died due to reasons other than COVID-19.

At one point of time, Ganjam used to be at the top of the daily COVID-19 list. Now it has been replaced by Khurda.

Odisha reported 3,252 cases Saturday, taking the state’s tally to 97, 920. Ganjam reported 169 cases. Rayagada and Cuttack districts are in second and third positions with 450 and 323 cases respectively.

