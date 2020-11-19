New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary at Shakti Sthal here and later tweeted about remembering her as his beloved grandmother.

“Tributes to an efficient and embodiment of strength Prime Minister. The whole nation still gives examples of her leadership, but I remember her as my beloved grandmother. The lessons she taught keep inspiring me,” he tweeted.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said: “Humble tributes to the first woman PM of the nation Smt Indira Gandhi ji on her birth anniversary. She dedicated her entire life to the service of the nation. Her values, decisive leadership and supreme sacrifice can never be forgotten. Indira ji’s life remains an inspiration.”

Scores of Congress leaders across the country also paid their tributes.

IANS