Basudevpur: Basudevpur in Bhadrak district is a culturally rich area famous for its royal heritage. It is said that Basudevpur was a royal estate centuries ago. Remnants of a royal palace are still exatant at Bheda Ankuda.

After fall of royal kingdoms, the palace and other buildings were reduced to rubbles. However, the relics like Akhadashala, Malla sahi (a village of wrestlers), Santani pokhari (pond), Kacheribadi and some temples for deities and a remarkably huge round slab of stone lying in front of the royal palace speak volume of the glorious rule and their military prowess.

About half a km from Basudevepur is a moat, which is half filed up. Basudev Sudhal Harichandan Bhuyan Choudhry was the first king of the royal house. Many historians asserted that the area was named after him.

According to sources, the ninth king of this dynasty was Choudhary Udyanaryabn Dev, who passed away last week.

Locals and culture lovers lamented that though Basudevpur bears signatures of royal regime, no step has been taken for conservation of the its relics.

Most noticeable remnant is a huge block of stone amid the moat. This stone piece draws curious onlookers.

A legend had it that during the royal regime, the kings used to promote wrestling. Wrestling was routine then. The wrestlers used to keep the round stone on their chests and displayed their wrestling skills. The stone was known as subha pathar (auspicious stone).

Folklores have it that the king had a priest named Agasti. His son Gopal was of sturdy constitution. He was unmarried. The king came to know about Gopal and his wrestling skills and one day wanted to display his skills at Akhada.

All were amazed when Gopal lifted the huge stone and carried it on his shoulder from Akhadashala and dumped it into Baulapokhari. The king was happy with Gopal’s wrestling prowess and donated 22 acres of land to him.

Gopals’ next generations have been cultivating that land.

Since then, the huge stone has not been returned to Akhadashala.

Choudhry Prasanna Kumar Ray, a royal scion, is proud of the huge stone. “The royal deity Prasana Dev has 450 acres of land for ritual services, but the land is occupied and sold out illegally. The temple trust is trying to retrieve the land,” said Madhusudan Padhi, a servitor.

Madhusudan Mohanty, an elderly person, said all the royal relics have been reduced to rubbles while a pond has been filled up. Parts of the royal property have been illegally occupied. However, there has been no effort to conserve them.

Mrutyunjay Agasti, a descendant of wrestler Gopal’s family, said he was proud of his ancestor Gopal for his wrestling prowess.

Dusashan Rout, a retired teacher, noted that there was a need to take immediate steps for conservation of the royal heritage.