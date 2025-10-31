New Delhi: Air pollution remains the single largest health risk for people in Delhi, accounting for nearly 15 per cent of all deaths in 2023, according to an analysis of the latest Global Burden of Disease (GBD) data.

The analysis of the GBD 2023 data, released earlier this month, by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), found that exposure to ambient particulate matter pollution led to an estimated 17,188 deaths in Delhi in 2023.

This means one in every seven deaths in the city was linked to polluted air.

The central government, however, has maintained that there is no conclusive data available to establish a direct correlation between air pollution and deaths.

The GBD study is one of the world’s most comprehensive research projects that measures how people die and what makes them sick, across all countries, age groups and causes.

Following air pollution, other major risk factors contributing to deaths in Delhi in 2023 were high systolic blood pressure (14,874 deaths or 12.5 per cent), high fasting plasma glucose or diabetes (10,653 deaths or 9 per cent), high cholesterol (7,267 deaths or 6 per cent), and high body-mass index (6,698 deaths or 5.6 per cent).

Researchers at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), which analysed the latest GBD data, said that, despite year-to-year fluctuations, deaths attributable to particulate matter pollution have remained persistently high, often exceeding those linked to hypertension or diabetes.

“Air pollution is not just an environmental issue; it is a public health crisis that demands science-based action across polluting sectors to achieve real and measurable pollution reduction,” said Manoj Kumar, analyst at CREA.

“Unless Delhi’s air quality improves substantially, the health burden from pollution-related diseases, especially respiratory illnesses, heart disease, stroke and lung cancer will continue to rise,” he added.

The data shows that deaths linked to air pollution rose from 15,786 in 2018 to 17,188 in 2023.

In the same period, deaths from high blood pressure increased from 13,604 to 14,874, while those from high fasting plasma glucose went up from 8,938 to 10,653.

CREA said Delhi’s data serves as a reminder that effective air pollution control is one of the most powerful public health interventions available, capable of reducing disease burden, improving quality of life and adding years to life expectancy for millions of residents.

Replying to a question, Union Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh told the Rajya Sabha on July 24 this year that air pollution is “one of many contributing factors that can affect respiratory ailments and related diseases”.

“Health is determined by several variables, including food habits, occupational exposure, socio-economic conditions, medical history, immunity, heredity and environmental factors,” he said.

The minister said that while air pollution is certainly a concern, isolating it as the sole cause of mortality is not scientifically accurate.

