Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati will unfurl the National Flag and take ceremonial salute at the state-level Republic Day function in Bhubaneswar, while Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will preside over celebrations in Cuttack, an official notification said.

A letter issued to different authorities by the Home department said that deputy Chief Ministers, ministers, and other dignitaries will join flag-hoisting ceremonies across various districts.

While CM Maji will be in Cuttack, Dy CM KV Singh Deo has been assigned Koraput district and Dy CM Pravati Parida to hoist the tricolour at Khurda. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari will lead the ceremony in Puri.

Similarly, Ministers Rabi Narayan Naik, Nityananda Gond and Krushna Chandra Patra will represent the government in Bargarh, Rayagada and Keonjhar, respectively.

While Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling will take salute in the district level celebration in Kandhamal, Commerce & Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena will join the event in Malkangiri and Housing & Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra in Bhadrak.

Ministers with independent charge, Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia (Kalahandi), Suryabanshi Suraj (Nayagarh), Pradeep Bal Samanta (Sambalpur), Gokulananda Mallik (Balasore) and Sampad Chandra Swain (Boudh), will also attend Republic Day functions as chief guests.

Apart from ministers, Revenue Divisional Commissioners (RDCs) and district Collectors will be in-charge of flag hoisting in the districts of Kendrapada, Berhampur in Ganjam district, Rourkela in Sundergarh district, Angul, Bolangir, Deogarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Jharsuguda, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Subarnapur and Sundargarh.

The notification said that in the event of any designated dignitary being unable to attend due to unavoidable circumstances, the respective District Collector will perform the ceremonial flag unfurling and take the salute.

