Buguda: The villagers of Chilikhama and Golabandha under Buguda block in Ganjam district entered into severe confrontation over sharing of water from Jaupania Ghai (a rivulet) Tuesday, a report said.

However, tension temporarily subsided after Buguda minor irrigation department officials reached the spot and pacified the villagers.

Notably, villagers of both Chilikhama and Golabandha depend on this rivulet under Buguda minor irrigation department limits. Chilikhama villagers have water supply from the rivulet through a canal, whereas Golabandha villagers have been using Jaupania Ghai water through a pipeline which they had laid using their own funds.

On the other hand, Golabandha villagers have been demanding for provisions for a canal facility for over three years. They have been running from pillar to post but in vain, some villagers expressed.

As Chilikhama villagers blocked the pipeline, this triggered altercations between the villagers of Chilikhama and Golabandha.

“There is provision for supply of water to both Chilikhama and Golabandha villages, confirming to ayacut map. Necessary provisions will be made to supply water to Golabandha village within a week,” the department executive engineer Kishore Chandra Pal, assistant engineer Saroj Saha and junior engineer Achyutananda Patra said.

PNN