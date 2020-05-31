Bhubaneswar: Several doctors and health experts claim that the consistent exposure to tobacco of any form can potentially risk the chances of developing cancer and other health ailments like respiratory disorders.

Oncologists even claim that shunning tobacco products is likely to reduce the cases of cancer in states like Odisha by almost 50 per cent. “There are different forms of cancer that are reported from the state that we see every day. Oral cancer is directly linked to tobacco usage. If people stop using tobacco, 50 per cent of cancers could be avoided,” said Dr Lalatendu Sarangi, Director, Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC), Cuttack.

Other specialists opined that different forms of tobacco consist of more than 1,000 types of carcinogens (cancer causing element). “Either you take chewing tobacco or smoke, you are consuming thousands of carcinogens. While chewed tobacco is linked to oral cancers, smoking aggravates chances of lung cancer,” Dr Saurav Mishra, oncologist from Bhubaneswar said.

He also said that cases of oral cancer and respiratory tract cancers are the most common forms of cancer among the people in the country. According to some pulmonologists, excess smoking often negatively affects the lining of internal sacs situated inside lungs.

It also reduces its oxygen intake and exchange capacity leading to shortness of breath in long term besides the threat of developing lung cancer at last.

Psychiatrists and de-addiction experts claim that while several of the addicts in their nascent stage can quit such addictions by motivation, some need special treatment regime.

“Those newly addicted or mildly addicted can quit with self motivation alone. However, if someone is failing to help himself/herself, h/she can seek help of psychiatrists who could help them in clinically managing the disease,” said Dr Suvendu Narayan Mishra, a psychiatrist who runs a de-addiction clinic in the city.

He also said that those who feel the urge to pursue the addiction in their initial stages can simply follow 5-Ds that include Drinking Water, Deep breath, Distract yourself and at last consult a De-addiction specialist.