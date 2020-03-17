Bhubaneswar: The restrictions which are already in effect as part of precautionary measures to prevent spreading of coronavirus have been extended till April 15.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to his Twitter handle to announce that the preventive measures have been extended till April 15. “If needed, they would be extended further,” the tweet by the chief minister said.

With closure of schools, colleges, lock down in many countries and home based work options for professionals, there is an expected surge in people coming from foreign countries which multiplies threat of #coronavirus spreading into #Odisha. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 16, 2020

Notably, the Odisha government had earlier closed shopping malls, gyms, parks, educational institutions and swimming pools and clamped Section 144 at crowded places till March 31.