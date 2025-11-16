Salford (UK): Quitting their job in a dramatic fashion is the new way for some employees to express their discontent. Between viral videos, scathing emails, and spectacular departures, “revenge quitting” reflects a deep anger against the world of work.

Many of us have experienced the anger of unfair treatment at work—and sometimes even the sudden urge to quit altogether. Tyrannical bosses, humiliating remarks, or paltry salaries can fuel these impulsive reactions.

But while most employees swallow their anger and return to their jobs, some decide to leave in a way that sends a clear message to their employer. Welcome to the world of “revenge quitting.”

Unlike “quiet quitting”, where employees remain in their positions but do the bare minimum, “revenge quitting” involves leaving in a noisy and spectacular manner.

This phenomenon has now spread throughout the world: some film their resignation for social networks, send scathing farewell emails or leave their post at the last minute – sometimes two hours before the start of a class they were supposed to teach.

These scenes illustrate the liberating dimension of “revenge quitting”: a way to reclaim one’s dignity when feeling ignored or mistreated.

But they also reveal something more than a simple escalation of workplace drama or a generational effect: they show that some workers, when pushed to their limits, are now ready to leave in a blaze of protest.

In his classic 1970 work, * Exit, Voice, and Loyalty *, economist Albert Hirschman explained that when faced with an unsatisfactory situation, individuals have three options: to make their voice heard, to demonstrate loyalty, or to leave.

“Revenge quitting” falls into this last category—but in a particular form, designed to send a clear message to employers.

Several workplace dynamics increase the likelihood of “revenge quitting”:

Toxic superiors or work environments: Research shows that abusive supervision makes employees more likely to retaliate and resign; Mistreatment by customers: Here, too, studies indicate that rudeness or incivility from customers can trigger desires for revenge among employees in direct contact with the public. Emotional exhaustion: Overwork or lack of support can push some people to adopt retaliatory behaviours, including dramatic resignations. Social media culture: platforms like TikTok provide a stage, transforming resignation into an act that is not only personal but also performative.

Risks and alternatives

Of course, “revenge quitting” carries risks. Dramatic departures can damage a career, especially in niche sectors where reputations spread quickly, or when resignations follow one after another after short stints in several positions.

However, for highly qualified, experienced individuals with a strong professional track record, these risks remain more limited.

So what are the alternatives?

Make your voice heard rather than leave: express your concerns to the human resources department, those responsible for well-being at work or union representatives where they exist; Disengage: withdraw discreetly, for example by limiting the time spent preparing for meetings or avoiding additional tasks, in order to regain some control over one’s situation.

These alternatives can ultimately do more harm to organisations than a dramatic departure (unless “revenge quitting” becomes a widespread phenomenon within the structure). But of course, not everyone has the option to resign, even when they want to.

A 2023 survey revealed that more than half of the world’s workers would like to leave their jobs but cannot. The reasons are numerous: financial responsibilities, lack of opportunities, or family constraints.

Workplace researchers call these individuals “reluctant stayers .” A study of two organisations found that approximately 42 per cent of employees fell into this category. Other research has observed that these “stuck” employees often develop retaliatory strategies: they subtly spread negativity or undermine productivity.

In the long run, this can prove more damaging to the company than the “revenge quitting” itself.

The impact of “revenge quitting” undoubtedly depends on the context. In small organisations, a sudden departure can be devastating, especially if the employee possesses rare or highly sought-after skills. A high-profile resignation can also put a strain on colleagues who have to deal with the fallout.

In large organisations, the effect is generally less severe: they can more easily absorb the shock.

When a manager or highly qualified employee leaves their position in a high-profile manner, employers generally try to avoid this scenario by attempting to resolve the issues before they escalate. For this reason, “revenge quitting” is more common among younger, precarious, or poorly supported workers.

What can employers do? “Revenge quitting” is often a sign that traditional employee support systems are no longer working. Many human resources teams are already overworked and struggling to meet all expectations. But some basic practices can still make a difference.

This requires open communication, where employees feel safe to raise issues, and training for managers to prevent abusive behaviour or micromanagement. Furthermore, even if it seems obvious, unfair workloads or conditions always end up generating dissatisfaction: ensuring fairness is therefore essential.

Employers must also consider the expectations of younger generations, who are often more attached to respect and work-life balance.

Ultimately, “revenge quitting” highlights deep-seated dysfunctions within the company. Quitting in a dramatic fashion may give the employee a sense of power, especially in the moment, but it is rarely good news, neither for them nor for the organisation.

PTI