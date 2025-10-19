Bhubaneswar: Revenue officers should focus on making revenue services simpler, more citizen-centric, and accessible within a specified timeframe.

It has become essential to introduce necessary amendments and reforms to the Revenue laws, said Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari while addressing officers at the two-day Central Region Revenue Conference at the Revenue Officers’ Training Institute (ROTI) Saturday.

Minister Pujari stated that revenue laws must be simplified, keeping in view the interests of the general public. The use of modern technological knowledge can make the delivery of revenue services more efficient.

He urged revenue officers to take proactive steps to resolve people’s land-related issues, ensuring citizens receive proper and timely services. Protecting government property and removing encroachments are among the key responsibilities of revenue officers.

He also emphasised the need to facilitate the acquisition of land for government projects.

“Tahasildars should prepare a database on the land status within their jurisdictions,” he directed. Although the scope of responsibilities for revenue officers has expanded over time, they must still ensure timely service delivery to the public.

Achieving this will contribute to the goal of a prosperous Odisha by 2036 and a developed India by 2047, the Minister added. Speaking as the chief guest, Additional Chief Secretary and Member of the Odisha Revenue Board Deoranjan Kumar Singh said that while the government has enacted several laws for the welfare of citizens, their successful implementation lies in the hands of revenue officers.

They must be diligent and sincere in this regard so that the public can truly benefit from the revenue services.

The event, presided over by Revenue Divisional Commissioner, Central Division, Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar, saw participation from Collectors of 10 districts of the central region through virtual mode, along with 9 Additional District Magistrates (Revenue), 16 Sub-Collectors, 112 Tahasildars, 10 District Registrars, 62 Assistant Registrars, and 4 District Welfare Officers.

In her welcome address, Commissioner Kumar said that the main aim of the conference is to make revenue administration more citizen-oriented, review existing laws and government guidelines, and create awareness among officers through expert discussions on various aspects of revenue administration and law.