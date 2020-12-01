Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of Railways has set a new revised time schedule for 20 trains originating from the East Coast Railway (ECoR) and five others passing through the railway jurisdiction from December 1.

The revised time schedule for the 20 trains will be:

Train 02801/02802 Puri-New Delhi-Puri Special Purusottam Express: The train will leave Puri at 9:45 PM and arrive at New Delhi at 4 AM. In the return direction, this train will leave New Delhi at 10:40 PM and arrive at Puri at 5:25 AM. Accordingly, the timings of this train at other scheduled stations have also been revised.

Train 02805/02806 Visakhapatnam-New Delhi-Visakhapatnam Special AP Express: This train will leave Visakhapatnam at 10 PM and arrive at New Delhi at 5:40 AM. In the return direction, this train will leave New Delhi at 10 PM and arrive at Visakhapatnam at 4:10 AM.

Train 02074/02073 Bhubaneswar-Howrah-Bhubaneswar Special Jan Shatabdi Express: The train will leave from Bhubaneswar at 6 AM and arrive at Howrah at 12:40 PM. In the return direction, this train will leave from Howrah at 1:25 PM and will reach at Bhubaneswar at 10 PM.

Train 08493/08494 Bhubaneswar-Bolangir-Bhubaneswar Special Inter City Express: The train will leave from Bhubaneswar at 6:35 AM and will arrive at Bolangir at 1:25 PM. In the return direction, this train will leave from Bolangir at 2:45 PM and will arrive at Bhubaneswar at 9:45 PM.

Train 02823/02824 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Special Rajdhani Express via Tata from Bhubaneswar with effect from December 1, 2020 and from New Delhi with effect from December 2 will run with revised timings. This train will leave from Bhubaneswar at 9:30 AM and reach New Delhi at 10:40 AM. In the return direction, this train will leave from New Delhi at 5 PM and arrive at New Delhi at 5:30 PM on its scheduled days.

Train 02825/02826 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Special Rajdhani Express via Adra from Bhubaneswar with effect from December 2 and from New Delhi with effect from December 4 will run with revised timings. This train will leave from Bhubaneswar at 11:35 AM and will reach New Delhi at 10:40. In the return direction, this train will leave from New Delhi at 5 PM and will arrive at New Delhi at 4:15 AM on its nominated days.

Train 02855/02856 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Special Rajdhani Express via Angul and Rourkela from Bhubaneswar with effect from December 5 and from New Delhi with effect from December 6 will run with revised timings. This train will leave from Bhubaneswar at 7:15 AM and will reach New Delhi at 10:40 AM. In the return direction, this train will leave from New Delhi at 5 PM and will arrive at Bhubaneswar at 8:05 PM on its nominated days.

Train 08425/08426 Puri-Durg Puri Express from December 1: The train will leave from Puri at 7:10 PM and reach Durg at 11:55 AM. In the return, this train will leave from Durg at 4:10 PM and will arrive at Puri at 9:05 AM.

Train 08405/08406 Puri-Ahmedabad-Puri Express via Angul will leave from Puri with effect from December 2 at 7:20 PM and will reach Ahmedabad at 6:25 AM. In the return, this train will leave Ahmedabad at 7 PM with effect from December 4, 2020 and will arrive at Puri at 6:55 AM.

Train 08518/08517 Visakhapatnam-Korba-Visakhapatnam Special with effect from December 1, 2020 will leave from Visakhapatnam at 9:05 PM and will reach Korba at 12:15 PM. In the return direction, this train will leave from Korba at 4:10 PM and will arrive at Visakhapatnam at 6:20 AM.

Train 02843/02844 Puri-Ahmedabad-Puri Express via Vizianagaram and Titlagarh will leave from Puri with effect from December 1 at 5:30 PM and will reach Ahmedabad at 6:25 AM. In the return, this train will leave Ahmedabad at 7 PM with effect from December 3, 2020 and will reach Puri at 08:05 AM.

Train 08401/08402 Puri-Okha-Puri Express will leave from Puri with effect from December 6 at 09:50 AM and will reach Okha at 10:20 AM. In the return, this train will leave Okha at 6:40 PM with effect from December 9, 2020 and will reach Puri at 6:15 PM.

Train 02815/02816 Puri-Anand Vihar-Puri Special via Adra with effect from December 2, 2020 will leave from Puri at 11 AM and will reach Anand Vihar at 3:10 PM. In the return direction, this train will leave from Anand Vihar at 07:30 AM and will arrive at Puri at 1:15 PM on its scheduled days.

Train 02875/02876 Puri-Anand Vihar-Puri Special via Tata with effect from December 1, 2020 will leave from Puri at 11 AM and will reach at Anand Vihar at 9 PM. In the return direction, this train will leave from Anand Vihar at 07:30 AM and will arrive at Puri at 6:15 PM on its scheduled days.

Train 08463/08464 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore-Bhubaneswar Special Prashanti Express with effect from December 1, 2020 will leave from Bhubaneswar at 05:40 AM and will reach Bangalore at 11:40 AM. In the return direction, this train will leave from Bangalore at 1:40 PM and will arrive at Bhubaneswar at 6:50 PM on scheduled days.

Train 02813/02814 Bhubaneswar-Anand Vihar- Bhubaneswar Special via Dhenkanal with effect from December 5 from Bhubaneswar and with effect from December 7 from Anand Vihar will leave from Bhubaneswar at 12:30 PM and will reach Anand Vihar at 7:35 PM. In the return direction, this train will leave from Anand Vihar at 8 AM and will arrive at Bhubaneswar at 2:15 PM on its scheduled days.

Train 02209/02210 Bhubaneswar-Anand Vihar- Bhubaneswar Special via Adra with effect from December 2, 2020 from Bhubaneswar and with effect from December 3 from Anand Vihar will leave from Bhubaneswar at 07:35 AM and will reach Anand Vihar at 06:35 AM. In the return direction, this train will leave from Anand Vihar at 12:40 PM and will arrive at Bhubaneswar at 11:40 AM on its scheduled days.

Train 08301/08302 Sambalpur-Rayagada-Sambalpur Special with effect from December 1, will leave from Sambalpur at 06:05 AM and will arrive at Rayagada at 12:45 PM. In the return direction, this train from Rayagada will leave at 1:25 PM and arrive at Sambalpur at 7:35 PM.

This apart, special trains passing through the ECoR jurisdiction including Hatia-Yesvantpur-Hatia, Tata-Yesvantpur-Tata, Howrah-Yesvantpur-Howrah, Howrah-Ernakulam-Howrah, Howrah-Pondicherry-Howrah and Howrah-Puri-Howrah Special will run with revised timings on their scheduled dates.

Train 02835/02836 Hatia-Yesvantpur-Hatia Special will leave from Hatia at 6:25 PM and will reach Yesvantpur at 03:45 AM. In the return, this train will leave from Yesvantpur at 08:30 AM and will arrive at Hatia at 5:40 PM.

Train 02889/02890 Tata-Yesvantpur-Tata will leave from Tata at 6:35 PM and will arrive at Yesvantpur at 03:45 AM. In the return, this train will leave from Yesvantpur at 08:30 AM and will arrive at Tata at 5:25 PM.

Train 02873/02874 Howrah-Yesvantpur-Howrah Special will leave from Howrah at 10:55 PM and will arrive at Yesvantpur at 07:15 AM. In the return, this will leave Yesvantpur at 10:15 AM and will arrive Howrah at 7:55 PM.

Train 02877/02878 Howrah-Ernakulam-Howrah Special will leave from Howrah at 2:55 PM and will arrive at Ernakulam at 03:30 AM. In the return, this will leave Ernakulam at 11:25 PM and will arrive Howrah at 2:05 PM.

Train 02867/02868 Howrah-Pondicherry-Howrah Special will leave from Howrah at 11:30 PM and will arrive at Pondicherry at 7:45 AM. In the return, this will leave Pondicherry at 2:15 PM and will reach Howrah at 11:20 PM.

Train 02837/02838 Howrah-Puri-Howrah Special will leave from Howrah at 10:35 PM and will reach Puri at 07:10 AM. In the return direction, this train will leave from Puri at 8:15 PM and will arrive at Howrah at 04:45 AM.

Train 01019/01020 Mumbai CSMT-Bhubaneswar-Mumbai Konark Special with effect from December 1, 2020 will leave from Mumbai at 2 PM and will reach at Bhubaneswar at 11:15 PM on its scheduled days. In the return direction, this train will leave from Bhubaneswar at 3:20 PM and will reach Mumbai at 4 AM.

PNN