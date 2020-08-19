Mumbai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty is ready to face CBI investigation and she maintains that the truth will remain the same, said her lawyer after the Wednesday morning ruling of the Supreme Court that ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“The Hon’ble Supreme Court after examining the facts and circumstances of the case and the report of the Mumbai police, has observed that it will be the desired justice as Rhea herself called for a CBI investigation. The Hon’ble Supreme Court also observed that due to the allegations made by the two states of political interference against each other, it would be in the interest of justice to hand over the case to the CBI,” lawyer Satish Maneshinde said in a statement.

“Since the court has transferred the investigation to CBI invoking its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution of India, she will appear and face the investigation by the CBI as she has done earlier with the Mumbai Police and the Enforcement Directorate. Rhea maintains that the truth will remain the same, whichever agency investigates the case,” Maneshinde added.

Sushant was found dead at his residence in Mumbai June 14.